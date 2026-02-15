O'Romeo Vs Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor-starrer SURPASSES Shanaya Kapoor's survival thriller

O'Romeo Vs Tu Yaa Main box office day 2: The Valentine’s Day weekend turned into a box office face-off as O'Romeo and Tu Yaa Main arrived in theatres on the same day, offering audiences two very different cinematic experiences. While one explored the dark lanes of Mumbai’s underworld through a gangster romance, the other leaned into survival drama wrapped in an emotional love story.

O'Romeo Dominates Opening Weekend

Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, O'Romeo released on February 13, 2026, just ahead of Valentine’s Day . Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film generated strong buzz with its claim of being “inspired by true events.” Drawing thematic inspiration from Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi, the film presents a fictionalised crime saga set against Mumbai’s gritty underbelly, as per a report by Sacnilk.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The gangster drama opened to an impressive Rs 8.5 crore on its first Friday. Riding on positive word of mouth and festive footfall, the film saw a substantial jump of nearly 49 per cent on Saturday, collecting Rs 12.65 crore. With this growth, O'Romeo has amassed an estimated Rs 21.15 crore net in just two days, emerging as the clear front-runner of the weekend. The ensemble cast also includes Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani, Tamannaah and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.

Tu Yaa Main Records Strong Saturday Growth

In contrast, Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, had a modest opening day collection of Rs 0.60 crore. However, the Valentine’s weekend proved beneficial for the adventure-romance, as Saturday collections jumped sharply to Rs 1.45 crore, a rise of over 140 per cent from its opening day. The film’s two-day total now stands at approximately Rs 2.05 crore net, as per the same report.

Featuring Parul Gulati in a key role, the film has already achieved a personal milestone for Shanaya Kapoor. Within two days, it has surpassed the lifetime earnings of her previous release, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which had collected Rs 1.77 crore. For Adarsh Gourav, the film is steadily moving toward the benchmark set by his highest-grossing project, Superboys of Malegaon, which earned Rs 5.32 crore net.

Weekend Outlook

While O'Romeo has taken a commanding lead with strong double-digit collections and steady growth, Tu Yaa Main has shown encouraging momentum with a significant Saturday spike. With the romantic weekend still in play, the coming days will determine whether both films can sustain their upward trajectory at the box office.