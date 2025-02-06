New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat makes a grand return to cinemas with its re-release, once again mesmerizing audiences with its epic scale, breathtaking visuals, and stellar performances by Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

The film, known for its opulent storytelling and larger-than-life portrayal of history, continues to captivate viewers years after its original release.

Internet sensation Orry took to the story section of his Instagram handle to express his admiration. Sharing multiple glimpses from the film, he showcased his deep appreciation for Bhansali’s cinematic masterpiece, further fueling the excitement on its re-release.

From sharing his excitement to applauding Deepika Padukone in the Johar scene, his Instagram stories capture it all.

Take A Look!

Expressing his deep admiration, Orry shared, "This movie literally made me want to be a part of it!!! Best movie ever!!! So excited it's back!"

He also praised Deepika Padukone’s powerful portrayal in the Jauhar scene, writing, "I cannot explain to you the goosebumps this movie will give you. She even leaves with the wedding blanket they made together."

Orry also revealed his plans to book an entire cinema hall to rewatch Padmaavat on its re-release. Inviting his Instagram fam to join him, he wrote, "Pls DM if interested to join me."

The re-release of Padmaavat has reignited nostalgia among fans, bringing one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most celebrated masterpieces back to the big screen after years. The film continues to receive immense love from audiences, who are reliving its grandeur, breathtaking visuals, and powerful storytelling.

The critically acclaimed epic also stars Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anupriya Goenka, and Raza Murad in pivotal roles.

Originally released in 2018, Padmaavat faced a turbulent journey before making its way to theaters. From a forced name change to severe controversies, including death threats to Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film battled immense challenges. Despite the hurdles, it emerged as a massive success, grossing an impressive ₹571.98 crore worldwide and securing its place as the second-highest-grossing film of the year.