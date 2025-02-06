New Delhi: Seven years ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat set a new benchmark for cinematic grandeur, bringing history to life with breathtaking visuals, powerful storytelling, and unforgettable performances. Today, the magnum opus returns to the big screen, giving audiences another chance to witness its magic.

To commemorate the re-release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions took to social media, celebrating the film’s enduring legacy and the impact it continues to have on Indian cinema.

Upon its initial release in 2018, Padmaavat amassed an impressive ₹571.98 crore at the box office, becoming the second-highest-grossing film of the year. Every frame of the film— from its stunning opening to its emotionally charged climax—was a visual masterpiece. The film’s larger-than-life storytelling, meticulous attention to detail, and grand scale captivated audiences worldwide.

Featuring Ranveer Singh as the menacing Alauddin Khilji, Deepika Padukone as the regal Rani Padmavati, and Shahid Kapoor as the valiant Maharawal Ratan Singh, Padmaavat remains a testament to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s visionary storytelling. As it makes its grand return to theatres, audiences are once again immersing themselves in the splendour of this iconic historical epic.