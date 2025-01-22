New Delhi: On the occasion of its 7th anniversary, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ''Padmaavat'' will be re-released in theaters on January 24th, 2025 offering fans another chance to experience the grandeur of this cinematic masterpiece on the big screen.

Featuring a stellar cast of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, Padmaavat remains one of the most visually stunning and commercially successful films in Indian cinema.

The epic historical drama, based on the poem Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, tells the tale of Rani Padmavati’s legendary beauty, her defiance against the ruthless Sultan Alauddin Khilji, and her unyielding courage. Bhansali’s visionary direction and lavish production design captured audiences' imaginations worldwide, earning the film critical acclaim and a massive fan following.

The makers announced the re-release on their official Instagram handle, captioning the post, "Relive the epic tale on the big screen. #Padmaavat returns to cinemas on 24th January."

Have A Look At The Post:

Upon its original release in 2018, Padmaavat became a cultural phenomenon, not only due to its extraordinary visual appeal and memorable performances but also because of the passionate responses from its audiences.

Deepika Padukone’s portrayal of Rani Padmavati, Ranveer Singh’s fiery turn as the villainous Khilji, and Shahid Kapoor’s portrayal of Raja Ratan Singh were all lauded. The film also sparked discussions on its grandeur, craftsmanship, and powerful storytelling.

The decision to re-release Padmaavat comes in recognition of the immense love and continued popularity it enjoys among fans. As it turns seven, the film’s emotional and visual impact remains unmatched, making this re-release an exciting event for audiences eager to relive the magic of Padmaavat on the big screen.