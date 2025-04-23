Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor Starrer 'Abir Gulaal' Faces Boycott Calls

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the upcoming film Abir Gulaal, starring Indian actress Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, is facing intense online scrutiny. There are widespread calls to boycott the film and its associated cast and crew. The heinous attack, which claimed the lives of 28 tourists, has deeply shaken the nation.

Netizens have taken to social media to express their outrage, demanding a boycott of the upcoming romantic drama.

Here’s how netizens are strongly demanding boycott of the Abir Gulaal:

One user wrote, ''Boycott Everyone who worked directly or indirectly in this Film.''

Another user wrote, ''After the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam where Hindu tourists were killed based on their identity, it's time to send a strong message.

The upcoming film Abir Gulal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani and set to release in India on May 9, must not be allowed. ''

Following to the same Another user wrote, ''This movie 'ABIR GULAL' of PAKISTANI ACTOR is being released on 9 May 2025. Every Indian who is a patriot and loves Bharat MUST BYCOTT this movie in theatre or OTT. If we support the ENEMY NATION, we are TRAITORS. ''

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, Abir Gulaal is slated for release on May 9, 2025. This romantic drama, described as a cross-border love story, has already stirred controversy since its announcement—primarily due to the casting of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. Many fans are urging the filmmakers to cast an Indian actor instead. Social media is flooded with boycott tweets targeting Abir Gulaal.

The recent tragic incident in Pahalgam has further intensified public outrage, especially on social media, where users are questioning the Indian film industry's decision to collaborate with Pakistani artists amid ongoing hostilities. The backlash is gaining momentum, with increasing calls to pull the film from release schedules.

The controversy has also reignited comparisons with past incidents—particularly the backlash against Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, which also featured Fawad Khan. That film faced widespread protests following the Uri terror attack on September 18, 2016, which led to an informal ban on Pakistani artists in the Indian film industry.

About Pahalgam Terror Attack

A devastating terror attack rocked a popular tourist spot near Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, where terrorists opened fire at a town on Tuesday afternoon, claiming the lives of at least 28 people, mostly holidayers from other states. The Tuesday attack was the deadliest in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday afternoon.

The Indian Army, in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, has launched a massive search operation in the Pahalgam area to track down and apprehend those behind the attack.