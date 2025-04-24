Boycott Abir Gulaal: Pakistani actor Fawad Khan-starrer Abir Gulaal is making headlines after the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed at least 26 tourists. The heinous attack has been dubbed as one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Amid the ongoing outrage, the romantic drama—which also stars Vaani Kapoor—is facing boycott calls over its casting. On Wednesday, Abir Gulaal was trending on social media with the hashtag #BoycottAbirGulaal.

According to IANS sources in Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India, the film will not be released in the country as an aftermath to the henious attack in the valley.

''The movie 'Abir Gulaal' starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan will not be allowed to be released in India,'' the sources further stated.

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy, the film is slated for release on May 9, 2025.

Abir Gulaal's official trailer was released on April 1, showcasing love and a lot of flirting in the rom-com.

Talking about Fawad Khan, he made his debut in Indian cinema with the Sonam Kapoor-starrer Khoobsurat, a romantic comedy-drama directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in the 2016 family drama Kapoor & Sons, directed by Shakun Batra.

His last major Bollywood film was Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location in Pahalgam, south Kashmir, on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people—mostly tourists—and injuring several others.

The attack occurred at Baisaran, a scenic meadow in the Anantnag district accessible only by foot or pony.

The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam has reignited calls to boycott Pakistani artists and their films, beginning with Fawad Khan’s upcoming Hindi release Abir Gulaal.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reiterated its directive, calling for complete non-cooperation with all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry.

According to PTI , FWICE said, ''Despite the ongoing directive, we’ve been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film, 'Abir Gulaal'.''

"In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world. '' FWICE further added.

In 2016, following the Uri terror attack, Pakistani artists were barred from working in the Indian film and music industry.

The Indian film fraternity has strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. From Shah Rukh Khan ,Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt and many celebrities, expressed their grief, calling the incident 'heartbreaking.'