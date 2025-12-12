Pakistani Actress Cast In Dhurandhar? Hira Soomro Claims Initially Offered Role But Refused Over 'Anti-Pakistan' Content

New Delhi: Dhurandhar, the Hindi-language spy action thriller, has been making waves not only in India but also across the border in Pakistan. Released on December 5, 2025, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun.

Pakistani Actress Claims She Was Cast in Dhurandhar

The film recently sparked controversy when Pakistani actress Hira Soomro claimed on Instagram that she had initially been cast in Dhurandhar but turned down the role after realising the film portrayed Pakistan negatively. Hira shared photos with Ranveer Singh on the platform, accompanied by a caption that read:

"Now haters will say these are AI ! I was casted in dhuradar movie but the moment i realised its an anti-Pakistan movie i refused it …. A proud pakistani "

Hira also posted about Akshaye Khanna’s character in her Instagram story, drawing attention from her followers.

The posts triggered a wave of reactions from netizens. Some questioned her decision, with one writing, "Itni b kia majbori thi?" Others commented on the AI-like appearance of the photos, with one user joking, "Why do you have 3 ears in the second picture?? I'm not saying it's AI tho! But just out of curiosity… lol"

Hira Soomro, born on 13 December 1994 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India, has appeared in projects such as Tere Bin (2022), Khuda Aur Mohabbat (2011), and Tere Mere Sapnay (2024).

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 'His Highest Opening'

Ranveer Singh’s latest spy action thriller, Dhurandhar, has set a new benchmark in the actor’s career, becoming his highest-opening film to date. The film has surpassed the opening day collections of some of his biggest hits, including the 2018 blockbuster Padmaavat, which debuted at Rs 24 crore and went on to earn Rs 585 crore worldwide, and Simmba, which had recorded an opening of Rs 20.72 crore.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features a star-studded ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi alongside Ranveer Singh.