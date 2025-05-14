Advertisement
PALLAVI JOSHI

Pallavi Joshi To Debut At Cannes Film Festival 2025, Check Her New Poster From 'Tanvi The Great'

Pallavi joshi makes her Cannes debut with her upcoming film 'Tanvi The Great' 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 14, 2025, 12:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pallavi Joshi To Debut At Cannes Film Festival 2025, Check Her New Poster From 'Tanvi The Great' (Source:Instagram@pallavijoshi)

New Delhi: Actress-producer Pallavi Joshi, a 3-time National Award winner, is now all set to add another landmark to her career with debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 with her upcoming film 'Tanvi The Great'.

While speaking about the same, Pallavi Joshi shares, “I feel incredibly fortunate to present Tanvi The Great at the Cannes Film Festival, alongside our brilliant team and, of course, Anupam Kher. As an artist, this experience is something I’ll always hold close to my heart. It’s been an emotional roller coaster working on this film, and I’m truly excited for audiences around the world to see it. I sincerely hope Tanvi The Great resonates with people and reaches as far and wide as possible.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

From hosting popular music shows like Zee Antakshari and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Marathi Li'l Champs, to being one of the highest-paid television actresses in the 1990s, and being part of several TV shows and impactful films, she has always reigned supreme. 

Now, Pallavi Joshi has an exciting roster of films. She will next be seen in Tanvi The Great and The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter.

