As Mirzapur: The Movie continues its strong theatrical run globally, lead actor Pankaj Tripathi has opened up about a refreshing change in how the film's success is being celebrated. While box office updates and PR figures often dominate actor social media feeds these days, Tripathi appreciated producer Ritesh Sidhwani for consciously choosing not to force collection figures onto the cast.
The big-screen adaptation of the iconic crime-drama opened to a massive response, crossing Rs 100 crore worldwide in its opening weekend and rapidly closing in on the Rs 300 crore mark globally. Yet, instead of putting out constant collection posters and pressuring stars to post numbers, the team chose to let audience reactions take centre stage.
Speaking about the producer's approach, Pankaj Tripathi told Hindustan Times, “Once the film was released in theatres and the daily numbers started coming in, Ritesh’s approach was remarkable. Even as we crossed milestones, there was zero pressure from his end to project or showcase numbers across social media.”
Highlighting this decision, Pankaj added, “It was entirely his decision to let the film’s success spread organically through word of mouth instead of attempting to constantly project numbers. That mindset was really impressive and says a lot about him as a producer.”
The strategy appears to have worked seamlessly. Fueled by strong organic buzz, Mirzapur: The Movie maintained steady collections throughout its weekdays following a stellar opening. The film has crossed Rs 195 crore net in India and continues to perform strongly in overseas markets.
Serving as an interquel set within the timeline of the television series' first season, Mirzapur: The Movie expands the brutal battle for supremacy over the Purvanchal underworld. The narrative follows Akhandanand "Kaleen Bhaiya" Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi) and his ambitious son Munna (Divyenndu) alongside Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Bablu Pandit (Jitendra Kumar). Set during a period when Guddu and Bablu are working under the Tripathis, the delicate balance of power collapses when new political threats and rival bahubalis enter the fray, setting off a violent struggle for control over the throne of Mirzapur.
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani as co-producers. The ensemble cast stars Pankaj Tripathi alongside Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang.
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