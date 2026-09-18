Serving as an interquel set within the timeline of the television series' first season, Mirzapur: The Movie expands the brutal battle for supremacy over the Purvanchal underworld. The narrative follows Akhandanand "Kaleen Bhaiya" Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi) and his ambitious son Munna (Divyenndu) alongside Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Bablu Pandit (Jitendra Kumar). Set during a period when Guddu and Bablu are working under the Tripathis, the delicate balance of power collapses when new political threats and rival bahubalis enter the fray, setting off a violent struggle for control over the throne of Mirzapur.