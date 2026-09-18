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Pankaj Tripathi on Mirzapur: The Movie's success, 'Organic word-of-mouth led the way...'

Pankaj Tripathi applauded the choice to forego social media box office PR for Mirzapur: The Movie, while key story elements of the big-screen crime drama were also highlighted.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 07:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 07:22 PM IST
Pankaj Tripathi on Mirzapur: The Movie's success, 'Organic word-of-mouth led the way...'
Image Credit: IMDb

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Pankaj Tripathi on Mirzapur: The Movie's success, 'Organic word-of-mouth led the way...'
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