Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra-Starrer Witnesses A Major Dip, Earns THIS Much!

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's 'Param Sundari' witnessed a major dip at the Box Office on day 4. The fans did like their fresh chemistry and soulful music, but the numbers at the ticket counters are not that great. Param Sundari is directed by Tushar Jalota with music by Sachin–Jigar and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Let's get to check the break-down of the movie in terms of numbers at the ticket counters.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, the trade tracking site, earned around Rs 3.50 Cr India net on its fourth day (early estimates) - taking the total tally to Rs 30.25 Cr at the Box Office. Param Sundari had an overall 10.67% Hindi Occupancy on Monday, September 01, 2025.

Param Sundari had an overall 8.57% occupancy in Hindi morning shows, around 11.97% for afternoon shows, 10.73% for evening shows and 11.42% for the night shows.

Param Sundari Storyline, Cast Details

Param Sundari stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles with story about how Param, a North Indian boy from Delhi, who in search of his soulmate, falls in love with Sundari, a South Indian girl from Kerala. The film also has a solid supporting cast with the likes of Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Inayat Verma, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.