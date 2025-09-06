Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 8: Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Becomes Her Third Highest Grosser

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor’s latest romantic drama Param Sundari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, continues its theatrical run and has now emerged as the actress's third-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. The film, which was released in theatres on August 29, 2025, follows the box office success of her earlier hits Dhadak and Devara: Part 1.

According to trade sources, Sacnilk, Param Sundari earned Rs 41.5 crore in India within 8 days of release, and its worldwide gross stands at Rs 65.25 crore. Despite facing stiff competition from new releases, the film has managed to hold its ground.

Param Sundari began its box office journey with a solid opening day collection of Rs 7.25 crore, which was followed by a steady rise over the weekend. The film earned Rs 9.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 10.25 crore on Sunday, bringing its opening weekend total to a promising Rs 26.75 crore.

However, as the week began, the film's momentum faltered. On Monday, collections dipped to Rs 3.25 crore, marking a sharp 68% drop from Sunday’s earnings. Tuesday saw a slight rebound with Rs 4.25 crore, but the following days saw further decline, bringing its Week 1 total to Rs 39.75 crore. On Day 8, it added another Rs 1.75 crore, pushing its India net total to Rs 41.5 crore.

Heavy Competition at the Box Office

The film’s performance in its second weekend is being impacted by the arrival of several high-profile releases. Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 opened to a strong Rs 12 crore on Day 1. Meanwhile, Hollywood horror entry The Conjuring: Last Rites shocked analysts with a massive Rs 18 crore opening, and The Bengal Files also entered the scene with Rs 1.75 crore on its first day.

With so many new films pulling in viewers, Param Sundari is expected to face a tougher challenge in sustaining its earnings in the coming days.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Top Grossing Films (India Net):

Dhadak - Rs 74.19 crore

Devara: Part 1 - Rs 62.12 crore

Param Sundari - Rs 41.5 crore (and counting)

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi - Rs 36.34 crore

What’s Next for Janhvi Kapoor?

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to star opposite Varun Dhawan in the much-anticipated romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.