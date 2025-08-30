Advertisement
PARAM SUNDARI DAY 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Param Sundari Day 1 Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Rom-Com Earns Rs 7 Cr

Param Sundari Day 1 Box Office Collection: Param Sundari stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2025, 11:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Param Sundari Day 1 Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Rom-Com Earns Rs 7 CrPic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's latest rom-com Param Sundari opened in theatres on August 29, 2025. The actors left no stone unturned into making this outing a hit affair with heavy-duty promotions across the country. Param Sundari is directed by Tushar Jalota with music by Sachin–Jigar and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Param Sundari Day 1 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, a trade tracking site of movies, Param Sundari has earned Rs 7.25 Crore on day 1 of the release. The movie had an overall 12.92% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, August 29, 2025. Morning shows registered 8.19% occupancy, which increased to 11.45% in the afternoon.

ALSO READ: Param Sundari Movie Review: A Feel Good Rom-Com That Actually Feels Good

Param Sundari Plot, Storyline, Cast

Param Sundari stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles with story about how Param, a North Indian boy from Delhi, who in search of his soulmate, falls in love with Sundari, a South Indian girl from Kerala. The film also has a solid supporting cast with the likes of Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Inayat Verma, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.

Param Sundari vs Chennai Express

ALSO READ: ‘Param Sundari’ Vs ‘Chennai Express’: Gen Z Draws Parallels Between Sidharth-Janhvi And SRK-Deepika’s Iconic Duo

Upon the trailer release, netizens were abuzz with striking similarities between Param Sundari and Chennai Express. Owing to the storyline being around North Indian guy falling for a South Indian girl. Comparisons were also made between Janhvi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's look in both movies respectively.

