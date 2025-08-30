New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's latest rom-com Param Sundari opened in theatres on August 29, 2025. The actors left no stone unturned into making this outing a hit affair with heavy-duty promotions across the country. Param Sundari is directed by Tushar Jalota with music by Sachin–Jigar and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Param Sundari Day 1 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, a trade tracking site of movies, Param Sundari has earned Rs 7.25 Crore on day 1 of the release. The movie had an overall 12.92% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, August 29, 2025. Morning shows registered 8.19% occupancy, which increased to 11.45% in the afternoon.

Param Sundari Plot, Storyline, Cast

Param Sundari stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles with story about how Param, a North Indian boy from Delhi, who in search of his soulmate, falls in love with Sundari, a South Indian girl from Kerala. The film also has a solid supporting cast with the likes of Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Inayat Verma, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.

Param Sundari vs Chennai Express

Upon the trailer release, netizens were abuzz with striking similarities between Param Sundari and Chennai Express. Owing to the storyline being around North Indian guy falling for a South Indian girl. Comparisons were also made between Janhvi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's look in both movies respectively.