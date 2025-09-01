New Delhi: Fans seems to have kind of liked the fresh chemistry between Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari. While the numbers at the Box Office might not be record-breaking, yet there has been a growth noticed over the weekend with largely positive reviews dominating the social media. Let's get to check the break-down of the movie in terms of numbers at the ticket counters.

Param Sundari Day 3 Collections

According to Sacnilk, the trade tracking site, Param Sundari performed well on its first 2 days at the box office and earned an estimated Rs 16.50 Cr India net. The film earned around Rs 10.25 Cr India net on its third day (early estimates) - taking the total tally to Rs 26. 75 Crore at the Box Office.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Param Sundari had an overall 20.71% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, August 31, 2025. With 10.56% occupancy in morning shows, 24.17% in afternoon and about 29.71% in evening show slots, reported Sacnilk.

Param Sundari is directed by Tushar Jalota with music by Sachin–Jigar and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Param Sundari Plot & Cast Details

Param Sundari stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles with story about how Param, a North Indian boy from Delhi, who in search of his soulmate, falls in love with Sundari, a South Indian girl from Kerala. The film also has a solid supporting cast with the likes of Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Inayat Verma, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.

FAQs

Who has directed Param Sundari?

Param Sundari is directed by Tushar Jalota.

Who stars in it?

The film features Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.