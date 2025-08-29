Param Sundari Movie Review: A Feel Good Rom-Com That Actually Feels Good

Director: Tushar Jalota

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Inayat Verma, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar

Runtime: 136 mins

Rating – 4

There are not many feel good movies in the market right now, that dares to go beyond the digital arena, especially in a time when connecting means swipe right, or which dating app you’re using, or which has the most traffic, and amidst of all that compatibility score madness, Param Sundari arrives like a touchstone of what it really means to love someone beyond the algorithmic shenanigans.

It is an undeniable fact technology has changed the world, but few things still remains like old-school charm, being in love, feeling something so incredible that it fills your heart and makes you breathless, and this soothing and swooning romantic drama is one such experience.

We live in times when compatibility score is calculated and love is reduced to filters and bios, Tushar Jalota’s directorial Param Sundari highlights something very crucial, no app or AI can determine chemistry. No computation can replace the moment when you make an eye contact with someone, or when someone's smile just makes your day. The movie is aware of this fact, and it never loses sight of it, even as it completely acknowledges the world of pixels we are living in.

The film is lambent right from the opening scene, there is something special about it. The film possesses that kind of magic that is hard to find, when every elements comes together in a one harmonious beat. In a world full constantly on an update regime, Param Sundari makes time stand still long enough to allow you to feel something truly authentic and genuine. It's dazzling in some moments, calming in others, and always heartfully alive.

Param Sundari doesn't simply offer a tale, it lays heart on every frame. The film unwinds like a fantasy, yet one based in real emotions and real moments. It's soft and vibrant, comforting and contemplative. Seeing it is like leafing through a photo album full of emotions you didn't even realize you were missing.

The film takes the standard "opposites attract" trajectory, North-meets-South romance, but with a contemporary twist: an app facilitates their union. What makes it stand out is the performance and writing, the warmth of the screenplay, the chemistry between the two leads, and a soundtrack that just hits every emotional note so perfectly.

The film is about Param (Sidharth Malhotra), a smooth, internet-savvy Delhi businessman who's investing all his energy into making an app that scans out your "soul mate." He's a believer in data, and compatibility scores.

But when his father (Sanjay Kapoor), frustrated with his grand visions and endless pitch decks, dares him to search for a soulmate using his own app within 30 days, and things become real. Enter Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), she is down-to-earth, but firecracker Malayali girl who doesn't fit into any little boxes. She's as real as possible, (no filters, no pretences) and her realness sets aside everything Param ever thought he knew about making a connection or love.

What begins as a connection becomes something infinitely more complicated and intensely emotional. What follows is even more hearth-warming and a worthy watch. The romance isn't forced, the chemistry isn’t formulated, everything happens slowly, with authentic moments and raw emotions, until it totally overwhelms.

Sidharth Malhotra as Param, infuses wit, charm, carefree attitude, and rather unexpected emotional depth into his role. He gets just the right tone of slick and vulnerable. But the one who steals the show here is Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari, she gives the most powerful and impactful performance till date. She's confident, reserved, assured, earthy, and assertive, never once treading into stereotype. Her performance is pitch perfect, the accent, the stance, the demeanor, all authentic and worthy every praise.

The chemistry between Sundari and Param is charged. It begins with banter and sparks of awkwardness and gradually bubbles over into something deeper and meaningful. It is a romance that the current generation, who is forever swiping and searching, will certainly understand. There's a lovely truth in the way their relationship develops, full of contradictions, twists, and undeniable chemistry.

The film offers stellar performances from the supporting cast, Sanjay Kapoor is dolls out a seasoned performance, his timing, expressions, and one-liners bring some of the film’s best LOL moments. Rioter Manjot Singh is effortlessly adorable and funny, Inayat Verma absolutely steals scenes with her energy. Renji Panicker and Siddhartha Shankar add heart and authenticity.

The movie covers two completely different worlds, Delhi's frenetic, sleek tech hubs to Kerala's serene, breathtaking beauty of backwaters, needless to say the film is visually breath-taking. Even the costuming gets a shoutout, nothing seems over the top, yet everything is gorgeous and beautiful.

The music is the pulse of the movie. Six bangers, each more potent and heady than the other. From the playful Pardesiya, the sensual Bheegi Saree, the funky Danger, to the heartbreakingly gentle Sunn Mere Yaar Ve and Chand Kagaz Ka, every song is hand-picked. The title song Sundari Ke Pyar Mein is already ruling the charts.

Dinesh Vijan has produced the film under his home-banner Maddock Films, Param Sundari is a beautiful reminder of what it feels like to fall in love. Whether you’re in a relationship, single, swiping endlessly, or tired of dating apps altogether, this film will touch something in you. It’s honest, emotional, funny, and full of heart. A modern love story, complete with all the mess and sweetness that it brings. This one's worth every second.