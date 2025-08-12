Param Sundari Trailer OUT: Sidharth-Janhvi Romance With SRK-Rajinikanth References, Banter & Laughter

New Delhi: The much-anticipated trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari is finally out. The film has already received love for its songs, and now, the banter between Janhvi and Sidharth in the trailer is winning hearts too.

The 2-minute-40-second trailer showcases the lead pair's chemistry and their love story. Param Sundari revolves around Param, a Punjabi boy from Delhi, played by Sidharth Malhotra, and Sundari, a South Indian girl from Kerala, portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor.

The trailer shows how Param, during a visit to Kerala, stays at a property owned by Sundari and her family, leading to an unexpected romance. From Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar nods to Rajinikanth references, scenic Kerala backdrops, comic timing, soulful music, and even a cheating accusation - the trailer has already heightened expectations.

Janhvi’s stunning gajra-saree combos, graceful Mohiniyattam dance, and impeccable comic timing are turning heads.

The main highlight comes at the end of the trailer, when Sundari lashes out at Param and his friend, played by Manjot Singh, calling them “arrogant, entitled, and prejudiced North Indians” for stereotyping South Indians as “madrasis.” She then schools them on the diversity of Southern cinema, citing Rajinikanth in Tamil Nadu, Mohanlal from Kerala, Allu Arjun from Andhra Pradesh, and Yash from Karnataka.

Netizens React

The trailer is winning hearts and has skyrocketed expectations:

A user said, "Janhvi’s dialogue at the end was too funny. Such a fun romantic movie after a long time. Old Bollywood is back!"

Another person commented, "Didn't expect it, but it's actually good!"

A third wrote, "Song ache hai."

Janhvi Kapoor’s last scene also drew praise, with one user calling it "that last monologue."

"Can't wait… Sid and Janhvi look so good together," another comment read.

Fans are also curious, asking, "Laal saree song coming out when?"

About Param Sundari

Sidharth and Janhvi’s love story as Param and Sundari is set to release on August 29. The movie is helmed by Tushar Jalota, with music by Sachin–Jigar and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Apart from Janhvi and Sidharth, Param Sundari also features Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma in supporting roles.