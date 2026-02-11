Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015956https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/paresh-rawal-confirms-govindas-exit-from-bhagam-bhag-2-this-actor-will-replace-hero-no-1-3015956.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesParesh Rawal confirms Govindas exit from Bhagam Bhag 2; THIS actor will replace Hero No 1
BHAGAM BHAG 2

Paresh Rawal confirms Govinda's exit from Bhagam Bhag 2; THIS actor will replace Hero No 1

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has officially confirmed that Govinda will not be returning for the highly anticipated sequel, Bhagam Bhag 2. 
 

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 04:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Paresh Rawal confirms Govinda's exit from Bhagam Bhag 2; THIS actor will replace Hero No 1(Source: X)

New Delhi: After several reports suggested that Govinda has been replaced by Manoj Bajpayee in the sequel to Bhagam Bhag, actor Paresh Rawal has now confirmed the development.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the veteran actor revealed that Manoj Bajpayee has indeed stepped in for Govinda. Commenting on Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee coming together as the lead pair, he said, “It will make for a different and unique combination.”

He further addressed Govinda’s exit from the film and, when asked about the reason behind it, stated, “I genuinely have no idea. However, we will miss Govinda.” Paresh Rawal also confirmed that he will be playing a double role in the film and expressed excitement about the project.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

More about Bhagam Bhag 2

Bhagam Bhag 2 is the sequel to the 2006 hit comedy and will feature Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead. She is set to make her return to Hindi cinema and will be joining Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee in the film. Chaudhary is reportedly paired opposite Kumar.

According to a report by Variety, the sequel will have a fresh storyline centred on mistaken identities, a comedy of errors, and heightened chaos.

Govinda and Akshay Kumar’s Bhagam Bhag was released in 2006 and was directed by Priyadarshan. The first instalment revolved around a theatre troupe that unintentionally gets caught up in a series of crimes while travelling abroad. The film also starred Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Joshi, Sharad Saxena, Asrani and Arbaaz Khan in key roles, with Tanushree Dutta making a cameo appearance.

Fans have expressed disappointment over Govinda’s exit from the sequel. He was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja, in which he played a double role. The film failed at the box office. Meanwhile, Govinda’s son is also set to make his Bollywood debut soon.

Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar will also be seen together in the upcoming film Bhoot Bangla and the much-awaited Hera Pheri sequel.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Srujani Mohinta

Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Usman Tariq mystery spinner
Usman Tariq hits back at chucker tag, warns India ahead of T20 WC 2026 clash
AIBE 21
AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Bar Council of India to start application from toda
Kajal Pencil
Kajals That Define & Last All Day
Technology
Delhi CA loses Rs 75k in WhatsApp APK scam: Fake bank app, SIM fraud exposed
Double Super Over rules ICC
South Africa defeats Afghanistan in Double Super Over Epic: Rules Explained
India-US Trade Deal 2026
'You've sold 'Bharat Mata': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over US trade deal
AIIMS
AIIMS positioned 6th in world hospital rankings 2026
women heels
Heels That Instantly Elevate Your Style
South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 highlights
Double Super Over cinema: David Miller stars as South Africa edge Afghanistan
women jackets
Winter Layers: Jackets You’ll Want