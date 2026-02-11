Paresh Rawal confirms Govinda's exit from Bhagam Bhag 2; THIS actor will replace Hero No 1

New Delhi: After several reports suggested that Govinda has been replaced by Manoj Bajpayee in the sequel to Bhagam Bhag, actor Paresh Rawal has now confirmed the development.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the veteran actor revealed that Manoj Bajpayee has indeed stepped in for Govinda. Commenting on Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee coming together as the lead pair, he said, “It will make for a different and unique combination.”

He further addressed Govinda’s exit from the film and, when asked about the reason behind it, stated, “I genuinely have no idea. However, we will miss Govinda.” Paresh Rawal also confirmed that he will be playing a double role in the film and expressed excitement about the project.

More about Bhagam Bhag 2

Bhagam Bhag 2 is the sequel to the 2006 hit comedy and will feature Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead. She is set to make her return to Hindi cinema and will be joining Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee in the film. Chaudhary is reportedly paired opposite Kumar.

According to a report by Variety, the sequel will have a fresh storyline centred on mistaken identities, a comedy of errors, and heightened chaos.

Govinda and Akshay Kumar’s Bhagam Bhag was released in 2006 and was directed by Priyadarshan. The first instalment revolved around a theatre troupe that unintentionally gets caught up in a series of crimes while travelling abroad. The film also starred Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Joshi, Sharad Saxena, Asrani and Arbaaz Khan in key roles, with Tanushree Dutta making a cameo appearance.

Fans have expressed disappointment over Govinda’s exit from the sequel. He was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja, in which he played a double role. The film failed at the box office. Meanwhile, Govinda’s son is also set to make his Bollywood debut soon.

Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar will also be seen together in the upcoming film Bhoot Bangla and the much-awaited Hera Pheri sequel.