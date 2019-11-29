Parineeti Chopra starrer 'The Girl On The Train' Hindi remake release date locked

New Delhi: Actress Parineeti Chopra will be playing the lead role in official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood blockbuster 'The Girl On The Train' and the film has been high on the buzzword ever since its inception.

Pari's first look of the film had gone viral and piqued the audience's interest. It was in August this year that Pari shared her first look from the film and it was an intense affair. The photo featured the actress sitting in a bathtub with a bruised face and smudged kohl eyes.

Now, taking the excitement level up a notch, the film has finally locked a release date.

It will hit the silver screens on May 8, 2020.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “Release date finalized... The #Hindi adaptation of #TheGirlOnTheTrain - not titled yet - to release on 8 May 2020... Stars Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary... Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta... Produced by Reliance Entertainment... Glimpses:”

The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary. It is helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Reliance Entertainment.

'The Girl On The Train' is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name. It is a thriller which narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person's investigation that throws her life to the brink.