Pathaan protests: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gets Shah Rukh Khan’s call after his ‘Who is SRK’ remark

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film ‘Pathaan’ has been embroiled in controversies ever since it was announced. Recently, there has been a lot of uproar around Deepika Padukone’s clothes in Besharam Rang song and has seen protests from all across the country. Now, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that Shah Rukh Khan dialled him at 2 am in the morning and expressed his concern regarding the protests and vandalism during ‘Pathaan’ screening in Guwahati.

“Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents,” he tweeted.

Earlier, reacting to alleged protests by a rightwing outfit in Assam against the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer `Pathaan`, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said he doesn`t know Shah Rukh Khan neither is he aware of the movie `Pathaan`.

Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 22, 2023

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Sarma said, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? Why should we care? We already have many Shah Rukh Khans?" "I have not heard about any movie by the name of `Pathaan` and neither do I have any time for it," he added. He said people should instead talk about the release of Assamese film `Dr Bezabaruah 2`."

We should rather focus watching the Assamese movie Dr Bezbaruah part 2, which has been directed by Sanjive Narain," he said. He ensured that he will act if any incident of law-and-order violation is reported. "Action will be taken, if law and order is violated. But, so far, I have not received any complaints from the cinema hall owners or the makers of the film. If there`s been any incident, Shah Rukh Khan, himself, should have called me up. If he does so, I will look into the matter," the Assam CM further said.

Several rightwingers allegedly stormed into a cinema hall in Assam`s Narengi on Friday, vandalising property and burning down posters of `Pathaan`. Earlier, on January 5, members of the same rightwing outfit allegedly created a ruckus at Alpha One Mall in Ahmedabad`s Vastrapur, wrecking property and tearing down posters of the movie.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, `Pathaan` starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the movies after a gap of 4 years.

