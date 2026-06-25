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  • /'Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai': Ajay Devgn's new avatar steals the show - Watch

'Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai': Ajay Devgn's new avatar steals the show - Watch

Ajay Devgn is all set to return to the big screen in a power-packed action avatar with Chauhaan. The makers unveiled the film's explosive title announcement on Veeru Devgan's birth anniversary, instantly sending fans into a frenzy.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 08:07 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
'Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai': Ajay Devgn's new avatar steals the show - Watch
Image Credit: Ajay Devgn, Instagram

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