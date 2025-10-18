‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’: Ayushmann Khurrana Teams Up With Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet & Wamiqa Gabbi, Movie Set To Arrive On THIS Date

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to headline Mudassar Aziz’s next comedy film titled Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles.

On Saturday, the makers unveiled the first poster and confirmed that the film will hit theatres on March 4, 2026.

The caption of the announcement post read: “With #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi aur #RakulPreetSingh joining the ride, this #MudassarAziz directorial, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and creatively produced by Juno Chopra, brings laughter, love, and chaos this Holi — 4th March 2026.”

About ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’

According to an earlier report by Pinkvilla, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will be a fun-filled entertainer with three leading ladies this time. The report stated,

“Unlike Pati Patni Aur Woh, which had two female leads, the sequel will feature three — Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. All details about the plot of this comic caper are under wraps for now.”

The upcoming film serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. The 2019 version, directed by Mudassar Aziz, was a modern remake of the 1978 classic of the same name. It revolved around Chintu Tyagi, whose life takes a chaotic turn when he falls for a young fashion designer despite being married.

What’s Next for the Stars?

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of Thamma, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He will also begin shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s next project in December 2025.

Sara Ali Khan is currently working on an untitled project with Sidharth Malhotra, while Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in De De Pyaar De 2 and Ramayana. Wamiqa Gabbi, on the other hand, has G2 and Bhoot Bangla lined up.