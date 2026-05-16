Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3047960https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/pati-patni-aur-woh-do-box-office-collection-day-1-ayushmann-khurrana-starrer-opens-at-rs-4-38-crore-3047960.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesPati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer opens at Rs 4.38 crore
PATI PATNI AUR WOH DO

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer opens at Rs 4.38 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, earned Rs 4.38 crore on its opening day, with trade analyst Taran Adarsh describing the start as underwhelming.

|Last Updated: May 16, 2026, 01:54 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer opens at Rs 4.38 crore(Image: IMDb)

Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do opened to a collection of Rs 4.38 crore on its opening day after it was released in theatres on Friday.

The Film Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the first-day collection of the movie while describing it as a "poor opening day" for the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Adarsh wrote, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do records a poor opening day. While the business witnessed marginal improvement during the evening shows, the overall Day 1 total remains on the lower side. PPAWD now needs miraculous growth on Saturday and Sunday to find its footing at the box office. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do [Week 1] Fri Rs 4.38 crore."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Directed by Aziz, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' also stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

The film also features Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal roles. Backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra and Krishan Kumar, the film is presented by T-Series Films and BR Studios.

Also Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh Do review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh keep the chaos going, but Sara Ali Khan steals the spark

The lead cast recently spoke to ANI about the film's take on relationships and shared details about their characters, saying the story balances humour with emotional depth.

Mentioning that he has always been a big fan of Sanjeev Kumar's 1978 classic 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', Ayushmann shared, "In my childhood, I used to sing the song 'Thande thande paani se nahana chahiye'. That song convinced me to do this film. When the first film was made in 2019, and my brother (Aparshakti Khurana) was a part of it, I really loved it. It was an organic transition for me."

Speaking about his character, Ayushmann explained how he is shown as a "trapped husband."

"The audience will enjoy seeing his problems. There is a comedy of errors in this film. It is situational comedy, and the audience will understand it better when they watch the film," he added.

Ayushmann was last seen in the film Thamma, which was a hit at the box office.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bhojshala Temple
Owaisi compares Madhya Pradesh HC Bhojshala verdict to Babri Masjid judgment
Animal Species
World’s largest zoo by species: Not North Carolina; Check location, details
narendra modi uae visit
Modi in UAE, Trump in Beijing: What two visits reveal amid West Asia war | DNA
Narendra Modi
'No tax on foreign travel': Modi fact checks report of proposed cess as false
india trade routes
Bypassing chokepoints: India’s 5 strategic corridors redrawing global trade
Vande Bharat Express
Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express gets a halt at Jamui station
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli breaks silence on playing ODI WC 2027: 'If I need to prove my...'
NEET-UG Paper Leak
CBI arrests NTA 'insider' responsible for NEET-UG 2026 paper leak - Details
one piece
Stylish One Piece Dress Trends On Myntra For Modern Fashion
Karuppu
Kamal Haasan congratulates team of Karuppu after release