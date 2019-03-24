हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aryan

Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aryan, Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar gets a release date

Check out the release date

Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aryan, Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar gets a release date

New Delhi: Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aryan, Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar to hit the screens in December 2019.

Sharing the news on Twitter, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "Release date confirmed... #PatiPatniAurWoh - starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey - to release on 6 Dec 2019... Directed by Mudassar Aziz... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Renu Chopra and Juno Chopra."

The film is reportedly the remake of 1978 drama by the same title, which starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. 

The film revolves around an extra marital affair of married man who is involved with his secretary in office.

Daughter of actor Chunky Pandey, Ananya will make her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2.

Tags:
Kartik Aryanananya pandeyBhumi Pednekarpati patni aur woh
Next
Story

'Taanaji...' release pushed to Jan 10, 2020

Must Watch

PT2M40S

Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav to contest Lok Sabha Polls from Azamgarh