Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aryan, Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar gets a release date

New Delhi: Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aryan, Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar to hit the screens in December 2019.

Sharing the news on Twitter, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "Release date confirmed... #PatiPatniAurWoh - starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey - to release on 6 Dec 2019... Directed by Mudassar Aziz... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Renu Chopra and Juno Chopra."

Release date confirmed... #PatiPatniAurWoh - starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey - to release on 6 Dec 2019... Directed by Mudassar Aziz... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Renu Chopra and Juno Chopra. pic.twitter.com/n4cZYm9I4a — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2019

The film is reportedly the remake of 1978 drama by the same title, which starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles.

The film revolves around an extra marital affair of married man who is involved with his secretary in office.

Daughter of actor Chunky Pandey, Ananya will make her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2.