Pavail Gulati joins Taapsee Pannu in 'Thappad'

thappad

Actor Pavail Gulati, who is known for his roles in web shows like "Haq Se" and "Made in Heaven", has now bagged the role in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's upcoming movie "Thappad".

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Sinha on Saturday took to Instagram and announced that Pavail has joined the lead actress Taapsee Pannu in the film.

"Ladies and gentlemen, introducing to you Pavail Gulati. 'Thappad'. Wish him a happy birthday too," Sinha wrote alongside an image in which he is seen sharing smiles with Pavail and Taapsee.

The cast is currently shooting for the project in Uttar Pradesh.

"Thappad" will release on March 6, 2020.

thappadTaapsee PannuAnubhav Sinha
