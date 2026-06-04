Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer impresses with strong performances despite flaws

Written & Directed by: Buchi Babu Sana

Language: Telugu

Run-time: 189 minutes (3 hours and 9 minutes)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Cast: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu

Rating: 3/5

Peddi movie review: Featuring Mega Power Star Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles, alongside a talented ensemble cast, Peddi has finally arrived in theaters. The rural sports action drama generated significant buzz and high expectations ahead of its release, largely due to its star-studded lineup.

Adding to the anticipation, the director described Peddi as an inspirational rural sports drama rather than just another commercial entertainer. This vision raised expectations among audiences, who are eager to see a film that offers motivation, emotional depth, and a meaningful message alongside its entertainment value.

With expectations running high from both fans and critics alike, Peddi had a lot to prove upon its release. So, does the film justify all the pre-release buzz, or does it struggle to meet the lofty standards set by its stellar cast and promising premise? Here's our review.

Peddi storyline

Set in the heart of rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s, Peddi follows the journey of Peddi (Ram Charan), an athlete from a small, overlooked village that struggles for recognition. Known across neighboring regions for his exceptional talent, Peddi is frequently recruited to compete in local cricket matches and wrestling tournaments. However, his ambitions extend beyond individual victories. As challenges mount and rivalries intensify, he must prove himself across multiple sports while carrying the hopes of his village on his shoulders. What unfolds is an inspiring tale of perseverance, pride, and the relentless pursuit of recognition for both a young athlete and the community he represents.

Also Read | Peddi X movie review: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's actioner called 'blockbuster' by fans, check early reactions

Peddi Review: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and the other cast Performance

Ram Charan delivers an impressive performance as Peddi. His screen presence remains one of the film's biggest strengths, particularly during the sports sequences and key dramatic moments.

Janhvi Kapoor, as Achiyyamma, also leaves a strong impact. Her character stands out throughout the narrative, with several scenes allowing her to shine. The role Achiyyamma made her one of the more memorable characters in the film.

Divyenndu is equally effective in his role, adding another much to the story with a performance that feels natural and convincing. Each major cast member contributes something valuable to the film, helping the narrative maintain its emotional core.

If not for a handful of flaws in the film's execution, Peddi could have been an outstanding sports drama. The foundation is certainly there, and with its inspiring message and heartfelt performances, it comes remarkably close to being something truly special.

What didn't work

For a film that aims to be inspirational and motivational, the frequent use of smoking scenes feels somewhat excessive. Several major characters, including Ram Charan and Divyenndu, are shown smoking on multiple occasions throughout the film. While these moments may have been intended to enhance the characters' personas, they do little to contribute to the story's motivational themes.

In particular, Ram Charan's entry sequence relies heavily on smoking imagery, even though the character's presence, confidence, and charisma are strong enough to make an impact without it. The same applies to several other scenes across the film.

The film’s flaws are not limited to its smoking sequences; they also extend to the way the female characters are presented. Janhvi Kapoor is consistently shown in a glamorous and visually emphasized manner, with several scenes placing strong focus on her appearance rather than her character’s depth or contribution to the story.

There is complete acknowledgement that Janhvi Kapoor looks striking on screen and carries a strong visual presence. However, the concern lies in the repeated objectification, not only through the camera’s framing but also through the way certain dialogues are written for Peddi’s character.

Once again, for a film positioned as a motivational and inspirational drama, this element feels unnecessary and out of place.

In one particular scene, when Janhvi Kapoor’s character advises against touching a woman without consent, Ram Charan’s character responds with a line along the lines of how some express love through flowers, some through letters, while “Peddi” expresses it through physical touch. The intention behind the dialogue may have been to portray confidence or emotional intensity, but the execution feels awkward and does not sit comfortably within the film’s otherwise inspirational tone.

What works

Peddi stands as a strong cinematic effort. Visually, it is striking from the very beginning. The colour grading deserves special mention. It adds depth. It adds texture.

Overall, the film holds the potential to be one of the most impactful big-screen releases in recent times.

However, it gets slightly diluted along the way. Frequent smoking sequences interrupt the flow. Certain moments of character presentation also feel unnecessarily objectified. These choices break the otherwise inspirational tone the film tries to maintain.

Overall, the issue does not lie in the acting of any performer. It is the character construction that feels uneven at times. Certain choices in writing, presentation, and behavior define the roles in a way that limits their impact, rather than allowing the performances to fully shine.

Peddi is released in cinemas today, June 4, 2026.