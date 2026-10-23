Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar movie X review: Kunal Vaid-starrer rom-com wins internet

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar movie X review: The romantic comedy landscape has received a vibrant addition with the release of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar in theaters today. Directed by Anuj Saini and co-produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films, the movie brings a fresh, youthful flavor back to the big screen.
Led by a promising young ensemble cast featuring Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra, and Tushar Chhibber, the film explores the nostalgic and chaotic world of school friendships, old crushes, and second chances at romance. Following three friends who reunite years later, the narrative blends lighthearted comedy with relationship tests against scenic backdrops.
As the film runs across cinemas, moviegoers are turning to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their first-day-first-show reactions regarding the film's comic timing, relatable writing, and standout performances.
Early audience reactions indicate strong word-of-mouth for the young lead cast. Viewers have highlighted the fresh screen presence of the six main actors, with special praise directed toward Kunal Vaid for his performance and natural comic timing.
One user wrote on X:
"Whoever is asking from where the next generation stars will come? Answer is #PehlaPyaarDoosriBaar...all 6 new talents have good acting skills. #KunalVaid impressed audiences already. What a gem performer."
Whoever is asking from where the next generation stars will come ? Answsr is #PehlapyaarDoosribaar...all 6 new talents have good acting skills. #KunalVaid impressed audiences already. What a gem performer. https://t.co/YABMVQJSSH— TheStarThings (@TheStarThings) October 23, 2026
Another netizen lauded Vaid's dialogue delivery and charisma:
"Kunal Vaid truly stood out in Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar! His acting was amazing, and he had such a strong screen presence. The dialogues had me laughing too."
Kunal Vaid truly stood out in Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar! His acting was amazing, and he had such a strong screen presence. The dialogues had me laughing too— Ayaan Oberoi (@AyaanOberoi01) October 23, 2026
Relatable friendship and romantic drama resonate with viewers
Apart from individual performances, the film's depiction of long-lost friendships and nostalgic group dynamics has struck an emotional chord with moviegoers. Many audience members expressed that the reunion theme felt deeply authentic to their own personal lives.
A viewer posted on X:
"The friendship in Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar >>> It reminded me of my own gang so much. The film has its funny moments but also hits you in the feels."
The friendship in Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar >>> It reminded me of my own gang so much. The film has its funny moments but also hits you in the feels.— Aryan Sethi (@AryanSethi01) October 23, 2026
Similarly, another user praised the balanced mix of humour and relationship drama:
"Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is such a fun watch. The comedy, the friendship scenes and the relationship drama feel so relatable. Didn’t expect to enjoy it this much!"
Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is such a fun watch The comedy, the friendship scenes and the relationship drama feel so relatable. Didn’t expect to enjoy it this much!— Kabir Sehgal (@KabirSehgal03) October 23, 2026
With positive early reviews circulating across social media platforms, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is gaining steady traction among youth audiences. Backed by Luv Films' established pedigree in the romantic comedy genre, the film is shaping up to be a notable theatrical contender this season.
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