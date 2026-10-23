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Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar movie X review: Kunal Vaid-starrer rom-com wins internet

From praises directed at the chemistry, comedy & lead actors, here is why audiences are talking about the biggest romantic comedy of the season on release day.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 07:39 PM IST|Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 07:39 PM IST
Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar movie X review: Kunal Vaid-starrer rom-com wins internet
Image Credit: IMDb

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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