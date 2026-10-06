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'Phata Patakha' song out: Yami Gautam leads unexpected zombie dance party in 'Nayyi Navelli'

Makers of Nayyi Navelli unveiled the high-energy song 'Phata Patakha' featuring Yami Gautam Dhar in a quirky zombie dance party ahead of the film's October 16 theatrical release.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 05:39 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 05:39 PM IST
'Phata Patakha' song out: Yami Gautam leads unexpected zombie dance party in 'Nayyi Navelli'
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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