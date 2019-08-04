close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Batla House

Plea in Delhi HC to postpone release of Nora Fatehi- John Abraham starrer 'Batla House'

Two accused in the Batla House encounter case have moved the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release of the film based on the incident in Delhi in 2008.

Plea in Delhi HC to postpone release of Nora Fatehi- John Abraham starrer &#039;Batla House&#039;

New Delhi: Two accused in the Batla House encounter case have moved the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release of the film based on the incident in Delhi in 2008.

The plea, filed by Ariz Khan and Shehzad Ahmad, both accused in the Batla House encounter case, is likely to come up for hearing next week.

The petition sought a direction to the Centre to conduct a pre-screening of the film 'Batla House'.

The plea further stated that the poster and promotional videos of the movie claim that the sequence of events in the movie are inspired by true events, which creates the impression the film depicts a true account of events in the Batla House encounter.

"Although the courts discharge their duties in a free and fair manner and are not likely to be affected by events portrayed in a movie...the release of such a movie would prejudice the outcome of the trial," the plea said.

"The events portrayed in the film will prejudice the trial especially as there has been an effort to connect the two incidents i.e. Batla House and the Delhi serial blasts," the plea added.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, 'Batla House' is inspired by the alleged police encounter that took place in Delhi in the wake of the serial blasts of 2008.

'Batla House' is scheduled to release on August 15.

Tags:
Batla HouseNora FatehiJohn Abraham
Next
Story

Enni Soni from Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho crosses 15 million views on Youtube-Watch

Must Watch

PT6M46S

Army foils Pakistan BAT attempt to enter J&K's Keran Sector