PM Narendra Modi congratulates ‘Boong’ team on historic BAFTA win; Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani react

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the makers and team of Boong after the Manipuri-language debut feature clinched a prestigious win at the BAFTA Awards in the Children’s and Family Film category.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister lauded the achievement, calling it a proud moment for the nation. “Congratulations to all those associated with this film. This is indeed a moment of immense joy, especially for Manipur. It also highlights the immense creative talent in our nation,” he wrote.

Congratulations to all those associated with this film. This is indeed a moment of immense joy, especially for Manipur. It also highlights the immense creative talent in our nation. https://t.co/fd95WriuTG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani Respond

Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s appreciation, writing, “Thank you Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for your words of appreciation.”

Thank you Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for your words of appreciation https://t.co/QbOXhhOCZi — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 23, 2026

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani also thanked the Prime Minister for his encouragement. “This recognition means a great deal to our entire team and to everyone who believed in this story. We hope this moment inspires many more storytellers from every corner of our country to share their stories with the world,” he said in his post.

Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji for your kind words and encouragement.



This recognition means a great deal to our entire team and to everyone who believed in this story. We hope this moment inspires many more storytellers from every corner of our country… https://t.co/ULzLOPoGsH — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) February 23, 2026

A Landmark Moment for Indian Cinema

Boong, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi in her debut feature, has made history as the first Indian film to win in the Best Children’s and Family Film category at the BAFTAs. It was also the only Indian nominee at this year’s ceremony.

The awards were presented at London’s Royal Festival Hall, where the film’s team, including Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Lakshmipriya Devi and Alan McAlex, were present to receive the honour.

The film triumphed over international contenders such as Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch, and Arco.

A Story Rooted in Manipur

The film follows a young boy from Manipur who embarks on a heartfelt journey to find his missing father, believing that reuniting him with the family would be the greatest gift for his mother. What begins as an innocent quest gradually transforms his life, leading to an unexpected new beginning.

Festival Journey

Boong had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section. It later travelled to several international platforms, including the Warsaw International Film Festival, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, the International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.