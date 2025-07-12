Pooja Hegde Sets the Dance Floor Ablaze in Coolie’s Second Single ‘Monica’ — WATCH

The second single from the much-awaited Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, titled ‘Monica’, is finally here — and it’s Pooja Hegde who’s stealing the show with her electrifying dance moves and fiery screen presence!

Unleashed ahead of the film’s grand release, this sizzling track features Pooja in a special appearance that’s already setting the internet on fire. Dressed in a stunning red-hot ensemble, she brings her signature grace, energy, and charisma to the frame, reaffirming her title as the undisputed queen of the hook step.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the upbeat number is sung by Anirudh himself alongside Subhalashini, with catchy lyrics by Vishnu Edavan and choreography crafted by Sandy Master.

Sharing the track, the makers wrote:

“Monica, my dear Monica! The second single #Monica from #Coolie starring Pooja Hegde is out now!”

The song’s high-energy beats, vibrant visuals, and Pooja’s captivating performance make Monica an instant chartbuster and the next big dance anthem. With spot-on expressions and infectious rhythm, she completely owns the screen.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is all set to dazzle audiences with her upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The rom-com, directed by David Dhawan, will see her alongside Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur. Known for seamlessly shifting between genres, Pooja continues to serve both glamour and talent in equal measure.

With Monica heating up screens and another release around the corner, Pooja Hegde’s star power shows no signs of slowing down.