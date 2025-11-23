Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2988363https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/prabhas-action-drama-spirit-begins-shooting-with-star-studded-muhurat-ceremony-2988363.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
PRABHAS

Prabhas’ Action Drama Spirit Begins Shooting With Star-Studded Muhurat Ceremony

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Prabhas-starrer Spirit has officially begun filming with a star-studded muhurat ceremony, marking the launch of the 2026 action drama.

|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 02:01 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Prabhas’ Action Drama Spirit Begins Shooting With Star-Studded Muhurat Ceremony(Image: Instagram)

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-awaited film 'Spirit', featuring Prabhas in the lead, has officially gone on the floors.

On Sunday, the makers confirmed the news with pictures from the film's muhurat. Joining the team was megastar Chiranjeevi, who was present for the muhurat puja as the special guest of honour.

"Shoot prarambham! India's biggest superstar Prabhas's "SPIRIT" goes ON FLOORS today! A monumental beginning, produced by Bhushan Kumar and helmed by blockbuster director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the muhurat puja witnessed the presence of Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Pranay Reddy Vanga & Shiv Chanana, with Megastar Chiranjeevi joining as the special guest of honour. A historic cinematic journey begins now," read the caption on the post.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

The first picture shows the team gathering for the puja, including director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, actor Triptii Dimri and others.

Prabhas seemed to be absent from the ceremony.

Besides Prabhas and Triptii, the film also features actors like Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in key characters.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone 'Sad' Tweet Fact Check: Truth Behind Viral X Post On Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ First Look

Earlier, Deepika Padukone was supposed to play the female lead in the film. However, due to scheduling conflicts, she left the project, which eventually landed with Triptii Dimri.

In October this year, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the film's audio teaser in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, revealing Prakash Raj and Vivek as key cast members.

The audio teaser suggests that Prabhas portrays an IPS officer who is currently behind bars. "Right from childhood, I have one bad habit," the teaser ended with Prabhas' line

A collaboration between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sandeep's Bhadrakali Pictures, 'Spirit' is scheduled to be released in 2026.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan-backed terror
Winter Warning: Pakistan-Backed Terror Plot Uncovered; Delhi, Mumbai On Alert
Delhi Blast Investigation
Delhi Blast Conspiracy Widens: IIT Scholar Missing, Uttarakhand Links Surface
Delhi blast probe
Delhi Red Fort Blast New Update: Police Detain Electrician In Pulwama
Pakistan
Wheat Shortage Pushes Gilgit-Baltistan To Breaking Point; Residents Blame...
Nitish Kumar wife Manju Kumari Sinha
Who Was Manju Sinha? Nitish Kumar Once Rode Motorcycle For 40 km To See Her
bsf india
BSF Recovers Drone, ICE Drug And Pistol Parts Along Pak-Border In Ferozepur
India
New Electricity Amendment Bill Set To Modernise India’s Power Sector
Bengaluru cash van robbery
Bengaluru Cash Van Heist: 3 Held, ₹5.76 Crore Recovered In Major Breakthrough
Bihar Cabinet
Bihar: Upendra Kushwaha's RLM Gets Key Ministry In Cabinet Compared To Chirag
Zohran Mamdani
Trump-Mamdani Meet: Shashi Tharoor Praises Interaction, Says 'This Is How...'