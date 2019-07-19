Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Saaho' gets a new release date—Deets inside

New Delhi: One of the most awaited movies this year, 'Saaho' release date has been pushed. Starring 'Baahubali' Prabhas and pretty looking Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, the actioner will now hit the screens on August 30, 2019.

Earlier, the movie was scheduled to hit the screens on August 15, clashing with two big-budget Telugu movies—Ranarangam and Evaru respectively. Looks like the makers decided to avoid any clash and blocked another date.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and confirmed the news. He wrote: “IT'S OFFICIAL... #Saaho shifted to 30 Aug 2019.”

IT'S OFFICIAL... #Saaho shifted to 30 Aug 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2019

The film is reportedly made on a whopping budget of around Rs 300 crore.

'Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The big-budget actioner is high on the buzz word and it stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.