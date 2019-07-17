Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Saaho' release date changed?

New Delhi: Baahubali Prabhas and the quintessential girl-next-door Shraddha Kapoor's fresh on-screen pairing has upped the curiosity levels of fans, who are eagerly waiting to watch 'Saaho'. The film is high on the buzz word due to many reasons.

According to Pinkvilla.com, the movie might not release on the scheduled date—August 15, 2019. Reason? Well, the reportedly, two big Telugu movies—Ranarangam and Evaru are hitting the screens on Independance Day.

Therefore, to avoid the clash at the Box Office, 'Saaho' has been pushed for August 30, 2019 release. However, no official announcement has been made either from the makers or from the stars as yet.

'Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

'Saaho' is reportedly made on a whopping budget of around Rs 300 crore.

The big-budget actioner is high on the buzz word and it stars Jackie Shroff., Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.