Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush' lands in legal trouble, plea seeks 'permanent and mandatory' ban on the film

New Delhi: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Adipurush' has been making headlines ever since the film was announced. As the movie's teaser was released, the cast, story, as well as makers were massively trolled and now, the film has landed into legal trouble.

A large section of the audience is upset with 'poor VFX', others claim that Hindu Gods have been misrepresented in the teaser. Amid all this, a plea has been filed seeking a permanent and mandatory ban against 'Adipurush' producer Bhushan Kumar and director Om Raut.

According to a report by E-Times, the plea has been filed by advocate Raj Gaurav, who alleges that Hindu Gods have been presented in an 'unwarranted' and 'inaccurate' way in the film's teaser.

The plea claimed, "The defendants have hurt the religious, cultural, historical and civilizational sentiments of the plaintiff and other Hindus by depiction of Hindu gods Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in a very unwarranted and inaccurate way in the teaser or promotional video of their upcoming movie Adipurush."

"The makers of Adipurush have presented Lord Ram as atrocious, revengeful and angry which is against the traditional picture of the God. Also, Ravana's character is awfully cheap and appalling," read the plea.

Demanding a ban on the movie, the plea added, "That prima facie the teaser or promo of the movie is so atrocious wicked and diabolical that it along with the pursuant movie which is to be released on January 12, 2023, should be outrightly banned in its present form in the interest of religious feelings, sentiments and aspirations of Hindus of India and elsewhere."

Directed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' is slated to hit the theatres on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.