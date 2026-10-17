Prahaar box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao-starrer legal drama earns Rs 2.35 cr

Prahaar box office collection day 1: Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam made its theatrical debut on October 16, 2026. The biographical legal drama, centred on the life and high-profile courtroom battles of famed public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, recorded a steady opening at the domestic box office on its first day of release.
On its opening Friday, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam earned a net collection of Rs 2.35 crore across India, spanning a wide release of 4,133 shows nationwide. The film recorded an overall theater occupancy of 13.0 percent on Day 1. Including local taxes, the domestic gross opening collection stood at Rs 2.77 crore.
The legal drama also opened in key international markets alongside its domestic release. Overseas, the film grossed a total of Rs 0.75 crore on its first day. Combined with its domestic gross performance, the overall opening day worldwide gross collection for Prahaar stands at Rs 3.52 crore.
The film revisits some of the most critical criminal trials in modern Indian history, including the 1993 Bombay bombings and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks (26/11). The narrative chronicles the meticulous legal strategies, intense courtroom proceedings, and prosecution efforts led by Ujjwal Nikam in his lifelong pursuit of justice.
Rajkummar Rao leads the project in the title role of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The biographical drama features an ensemble supporting cast, including Wamiqa Gabbi as Jyoti Nikam, Lalit Prabhakar as Ajmal Kasab, Jaideep Ahlawat as Chaudhary Zulfiqar Ali, Ashish Vidyarthi as Justice M.L. Tahaliyani, Sikandar Kher as defence advocate Abbas Kazmi, Ritvik Sahore as Aniket Nikam, and veteran actor Nassar portraying former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram.
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