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Prahaar box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao-starrer legal drama earns Rs 2.35 cr

Prahaar box office day 1: Starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is a 2026 Indian Hindi-language legal drama, which hit theatres yesterday, i.e. 16 October 2026.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 12:17 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 12:17 PM IST
Prahaar box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao-starrer legal drama earns Rs 2.35 cr
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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