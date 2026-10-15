/Prahaar movie review: Rajkummar Rao makes a strong case for justice in this courtroom drama

Rajkummar Rao is the icing on the cake as his performance has been carefully crafted, using each detail to breathe life into the character. He delivers the role with such precision that we are left spellbound each time he appears on screen, as Ujjwal Nikam. His portrayal of Nikam as someone determined is spot on, but he never resorts to dramatics to deliver the desired effect. As he gets into a courtroom standoff with Kasab, his eyes burn with the passion and fire of a man who is ready to fight to the very end. Rao's performance in the courtroom is electrifying, but, it is his restraint and a moment of stillness that allows us to connect to the man. He has the ability to keep us engrossed even when the dialogue does not demand fireworks. Rao brings a sense of realism to the role as a man who is both determined and committed. The performance he delivers anchors the film, making it impossible to look away.