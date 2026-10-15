/Prahaar movie review: Rajkummar Rao makes a strong case for justice in this courtroom drama

Director: Avinash Arun
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi
Duration: 140 minutes
Rating: 4
The memories of 26/11 have not faded with time and Mumbai bore witness to a nightmare that shook the nation. The fear, grief and helplessness it sparked, is still fresh and unforgettable for those who witnessed the horrific event. But the story did not end there, there was a trial to fight, evidence to collect and a nation that sought justice. Though anger was justified, a conviction demanded patience and an unwavering faith in the system. Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam tells us the tale of the prosecutor who took it upon himself to take the case of the nation to the very end. It follows Ujjwal Nikam's journey as he tackles the case that has the attention of the entire country in his hands.
Directed by Avinash Arun, the movie recounts the events of the long-drawn battle between Ujjwal Nikam and Ajmal Kasab and the infamous 1993 Bombay blasts case. It delves into the efforts made to ensure justice is delivered to those responsible for such dastardly acts while also showcasing the sacrifices made by those involved in the cases, which have the reputation of being the most challenging. Rajkummar Rao essays the role of Ujjwal Nikam while Lalit Prabhakar plays the villain, Ajmal Kasab. Sikandar Kher plays the role of Kasab's defence lawyer and Jaideep Ahlawat is a Pakistani Public Prosecutor, who arrives in India as part of the special council to probe Kasab's case. Wamiqa Gabbi plays the role of Jyoti Nikam, a devoted wife of Ujjwal while Ashish Vidyarthi portrays Justice M. L. Tahiliyani.
Rajkummar Rao is the icing on the cake as his performance has been carefully crafted, using each detail to breathe life into the character. He delivers the role with such precision that we are left spellbound each time he appears on screen, as Ujjwal Nikam. His portrayal of Nikam as someone determined is spot on, but he never resorts to dramatics to deliver the desired effect. As he gets into a courtroom standoff with Kasab, his eyes burn with the passion and fire of a man who is ready to fight to the very end. Rao's performance in the courtroom is electrifying, but, it is his restraint and a moment of stillness that allows us to connect to the man. He has the ability to keep us engrossed even when the dialogue does not demand fireworks. Rao brings a sense of realism to the role as a man who is both determined and committed. The performance he delivers anchors the film, making it impossible to look away.
Aniket, the son of Ujjwal, played by the talented Arjun Moon represents the other side of the coin. Nikam is so caught up in his profession that he barely manages to find time for his family. Aniket, upon graduating from law school, seeks to become an intern with his father, hoping to gain first-hand experience with the most coveted case. What he does not know is that working alongside his father comes with strings attached. He is expected to work like everyone else with no special consideration as far as his internship in the chambers is concerned. Nikam is a stickler for discipline and his son's intentions are suspected to be wrong. Aniket wants to emulate his father but he also wants his father's validation. Such nuances make the character relatable and Rajkummar Rao brings it all together with a compelling performance that is worth watching out for.
Lalit Prabhakar delivers a career-best performance as Ajmal Kasab. He brings a certain degree of creepiness into the character that makes us cringe at every outburst. The monologues he delivers, especially at the end, are worth watching out for as Prabhakar brings a new dimension to his performance. Sikandar Kher restrains himself as the defence lawyer for Kasab, while Jaideep Ahlawat delivers yet another stellar performance as the Pakistani Public Prosecutor, who comes to India as part of the special task force to investigate the case. He does not overact and delivers just the right amount of drama to the role. Wamiqa Gabbi is good as Jyoti, the wife of Nikam, giving us an insight into the personal life of a man who dedicates his life to fighting terror. Ashish Vidyarthi is perfect as always in his role as Justice Tahiliyani.
Arun's performance as a director has been exceptional as he manages to avoid the usual courtroom theatrics to keep the audience engaged throughout the film. The tension, the suspense and the drama are all created through well-written dialogues that hold our attention. The screenplay keeps the proceedings in the courtroom compelling without losing the gravity of the situation. The background score has been used to perfection, adding to the intrigue and tension in the courtroom. It supports the performances instead of overpowering them, leaving the actors' performances as the focal point.
For producer Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, Prahaar marks a departure from the horror-comedy and mass-entertainer genre as they continue to explore alternate spaces in cinema. Known for bringing us Badlapur and Mimi among others, Vijan has shown a keen interest in showcasing a myriad of genres. With Prahaar, he turns his attention to a real-life courtroom drama, which requires a different approach as compared to the other genres. He opts for a restrained approach while highlighting the events that transpire in a court of law, where people's lives change with the verdict. This variation is what makes Vijan's work in Prahaar unique from his other works.
Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is a compelling courtroom drama that delivers exactly what its title suggests. It is a tale of events that took place after one of the most horrifying events that the nation had ever seen. It is Rajkummar Rao who shines onscreen as his performance is a mix of gravitas and vulnerability. The supporting cast delivers stellar performances as well with their roles as courtroom lawyers providing the much-needed drama. The story of Nikam's personal life as a father is an interesting take as we see how his profession overshadows his fatherly instincts to a large extent. At the end of the day, the film reminds us that while anger is justified, those who truly want justice to prevail, need to have the strength to see it through to the very end.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.