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Prahaar movie review: Rajkummar Rao makes a strong case for justice in this courtroom drama

Prahaar movie review: Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is a compelling courtroom drama that delivers exactly what its title suggests. It is a tale of events that took place after one of the most horrifying events that the nation had ever seen. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 08:10 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 08:10 PM IST
Prahaar movie review: Rajkummar Rao makes a strong case for justice in this courtroom drama

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Prahaar movie review: Rajkummar Rao makes a strong case for justice in this courtroom drama
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