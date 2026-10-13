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‘Prahaar’ team Dinesh Vijan and Ujjwal Nikam meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur

Padma Shri awardee Ujjwal Nikam met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to share the story behind their upcoming Rajkummar Rao starrer, ‘Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam’.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
‘Prahaar’ team Dinesh Vijan and Ujjwal Nikam meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur
Image Credit: ANI

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‘Prahaar’ team Dinesh Vijan and Ujjwal Nikam meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur
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