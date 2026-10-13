‘Prahaar’ team Dinesh Vijan and Ujjwal Nikam meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur

“Playing Ujjwal Nikam was a responsibility I felt deeply in my heart from the very beginning. He is a real person whose work is deeply connected to one of the most difficult chapters in Mumbai’s history. I didn’t want to simply recreate a public figure; I wanted to understand the man behind the name: his conviction and his sense of duty. Working on Prahaar has been a deeply humbling experience, and I hope we have been able to tell his story with the respect it deserves,” he said in a release.