Mumbai: Some of the acclaimed talents from Hindi cinema are coming under one roof for the feature debut of writer-editor Sumit Purohit. The film titled ‘Baaghi Bechare’ is a satire and stars Pratik Gandhi, whose breakout performance in SonyLIV’s ‘Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story’ catapulted him into the spotlight, alongside Abhishek Banerjee, the versatile actor known for scene-stealing turns in Prime Video’s ‘Paatal Lok’ and last year’s blockbuster ‘Stree 2’, reports ‘Variety’.

Adding literary firepower to the project, Prime Video’s ‘Mirzapur’ creator Puneet Krishna joins as co-writer.

As per ‘Variety’, the ensemble cast includes Prime Video’s ‘Panchayat’ standout Faisal Malik, who succinctly describes the project as part of “this transformative phase of Indian cinema”.

For Purohit, a 2020/2021 BAFTA Breakthrough India participant whose writing credits include Prime Video’s Emmy-nominated ‘Inside Edge’ and recent biopic ‘Srikanth’, satire provides essential cultural commentary.

Sumit said, “Satire, for me, is a form of catharsis. It helps us confront truths that are too absurd to believe and too real to ignore. Collaborating with so many creative and talented people on this journey gives me hope that we can continue telling stories that are honest and unafraid to reflect the times we live in.”.

The project signals a growing willingness among established performers to venture beyond formulaic commercial fare. Gandhi, whose recent comic turn in ‘Madgaon Express’ demonstrated his range, emphasizes the creative liberation found in independent filmmaking. Pratik said, “It’s refreshing to be part of a film rooted in genuine artistic collaboration and craft. There’s a rare freedom in working without the usual market pressures. As an actor, being in such an ecosystem is truly inspiring. You feel a responsibility to support it and be a part of its journey”.