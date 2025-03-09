Prem Chopra Re-Releases His Biography As A Tribute To Indian Soldiers On Women’s Day At GIEBA 2025

Bollywood legend Prem Chopra has re-released his biography, Prem Naam Hai Mera, Prem Chopra, as a heartfelt tribute to the nation’s brave soldiers. This special edition of the book was unveiled at the prestigious Global Iconic Business and Entertainment Awards (GIEBA) 2025, held in Mumbai on International Women’s Day.

The book was re-launched by Air Marshal Pawan Kapoor and Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, and copies were gifted to the soldiers present at the event. Rakita Nanda, Prem Chopra’s daughter and the author of the biography, accompanied her father on stage.

Expressing his gratitude, Prem Chopra said, “I am proud to meet the brave soldiers who protect our country. It is an honor to present them with my biography as a small token of appreciation. I salute their sacrifices and dedication. Today, I dedicate my biography to them.”

GIEBA 2025: Celebrating Excellence in Business and Entertainment

The Global Iconic Business and Entertainment Awards (GIEBA) 2025 recognized outstanding contributions in business, entertainment, sports, and social service, with a special tribute to the Indian Armed Forces Officers and Jawans.

As a mark of his illustrious career in Indian cinema, Prem Chopra was honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. The grand event, organized by Harsh Gupta and Sumit Kumar, saw the presence of Bollywood stalwarts, including Leena Chandavarkar, Farida Jalal, Udit Narayan, Meet Brothers, Sudesh Bhosle, Ila Arun, Pretty Pinky, and Rameshwari. Rising stars like Simrat Kaur and acclaimed actors Manish Wadhwa and Rahul Bhatt also graced the occasion.

Kangana Ranaut and Prasoon Joshi Among the Honorees

Adding to the grandeur of the night, Kangana Ranaut and Prasoon Joshi were also recognized for their contributions to Indian cinema and arts. The event was a true celebration of excellence, made even more special by the unwavering support of industry leaders like Aneel Kashi Murarka.

With this inspiring tribute to the armed forces, GIEBA 2025 stood as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by the nation’s heroes, uniting the entertainment industry in honoring their courage.