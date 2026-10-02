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  • /Prem Keetanu movie review: Veer Pahariya’s charming coming-of-age ride has more than romance on its mind

Prem Keetanu movie review: Veer Pahariya’s charming coming-of-age ride has more than romance on its mind

Prem Keetanu hits theatres: The Hindi romantic comedy-drama starring Veer Pahariya officially released in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
Prem Keetanu movie review: Veer Pahariya’s charming coming-of-age ride has more than romance on its mind
Image Credit: File Photo

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Prem Keetanu movie review: Veer Pahariya’s charming coming-of-age ride has more than romance on its mind
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