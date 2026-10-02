/Prem Keetanu movie review: Veer Pahariya’s charming coming-of-age ride has more than romance on its mind

Veer Pahariya plays Vishal; he is a space cadet. He is carefree and miles away from his academics, going through life with his roommate. He has hopes of finding love, clearing college and making something out of himself, but he is just busy with other things, which are rarely fruitful. And as fate would have it, he meets Suhani, played by debutant Aafiya Sayed, and the carefree Vishal suddenly has something he desires. Unlike Vishal, Suhani is sensible, sensitive, and focused on what she wants. And as the old saying goes, opposites attract. While the duo is busy stumbling through their equation, we are introduced to Ranjeet, played by Aparshakti Khurana, and the blossoming romance turns into a love triangle. And this is where the film is refreshingly different: it doesn’t focus on the two warring suitors; it allows the character to find their footing and discover life.