/Prem Keetanu movie review: Veer Pahariya’s charming coming-of-age ride has more than romance on its mind

Director – Apoorv Singh Karki
Cast – Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi, Nikhil Vijay
Duration – 2h18m
Rating – 4
The cusp of adulthood is a tricky place; you think you know most of it, but then life hits you with its realities, and this is what Prem Keetanu is all about. It’s not just about a boy meeting a girl; there is a whole lot more going in the film and the way Aproov Singh Karki has tackled it, deserves applause. There is refreshing honesty and innocence in the movie, which is rare to find with so much romantic drama being released, this one is real!
Veer Pahariya plays Vishal; he is a space cadet. He is carefree and miles away from his academics, going through life with his roommate. He has hopes of finding love, clearing college and making something out of himself, but he is just busy with other things, which are rarely fruitful. And as fate would have it, he meets Suhani, played by debutant Aafiya Sayed, and the carefree Vishal suddenly has something he desires. Unlike Vishal, Suhani is sensible, sensitive, and focused on what she wants. And as the old saying goes, opposites attract. While the duo is busy stumbling through their equation, we are introduced to Ranjeet, played by Aparshakti Khurana, and the blossoming romance turns into a love triangle. And this is where the film is refreshingly different: it doesn’t focus on the two warring suitors; it allows the character to find their footing and discover life.
The role of Vishal is tailor-made for Veer Pahariya; he just fits in. There is not a single false beat in his entire portrayal. He is confident, instantly likeable, and his awkward-comic timing works without appearing forced. Apart from light-heartedness, Veer adds a remarkable vulnerability and emotional depth with authenticity. He will surprise everyone with his subtle and layered performance.
Aafiya Sayed is a revelation; the debutante brings charm and warmth to Suhani, and her chemistry with Veer feels natural rather than manufactured. Their romance has the youthfulness and uncertainty of first love. Aparshakti Khurana, a seasoned performer, brings his swag to Ranjeet, but there is more to the character than simply being the rival. He is a player who knows all the beats, especially when he attempts to win over Suhani's father, played by Rakesh Bedi.
The best part of the movie, despite all the chaos of love and finding a place in the larger scheme of things, the film doesn’t lose its focus on the aching process of growing up and how one deals with it. Apart from love and romance, Vishal's story also touches upon his relationship with his parents. He contemplates whether his shortcomings in life is his fault or the way his parents raised him. It is an uncomfortable question, because growing up also means looking at your relationship with your parents as an adult rather than simply seeing them as authority figures.
There is a moving and powerful scene in the movie that beautifully captures Vishal’s struggles and vulnerability. He calls his father, only to be met with the almost brutally casual, “What do you want?” and we all know too well what that conversation means. That unspoken and unexpressed love we all have, but just can’t bring it to the surface.
Vishal's uncertainty about the future becomes even more complicated when his US visa gets approved. He has an opportunity of a lifetime, but his heart is still stuck with Suhani. Does Suhani actually love him? Is he willing to sacrifice an opportunity for a relationship that may or may not have a future? These questions give the film an emotional weight. But there are moments in the film that are less heavy but super relatable and humorous.
Especially the scene where Vishal’s roommate gives him his own cynical lesson about women and relationships: when you give them time, they want money; when you give them money, they want time; and when you give them both, they want space. It’s a cold statement to make, but isn’t that the reality! The friendship between Vishal and his roommate works because it feels real and unadulterated.
The music of the film is beautiful; there is a song for every mood and moment, and singles like Kaho Toh, Tu Mera Raiyyo and Ishq Ka Ghulaam are already fan favourites. The stunning visual treatment and stunning choreography keep the vibe of the movie young.
Apoorv Singh Karki keeps the tone light while letting the emotional parts of the story breathe. Deepak Kingrani's screenplay finds a nice balance between the romance, comedy and family dynamics.
Produced by Gaurav Verma, Avanika Films, Bhavana Studios and Phars Film Company, the film is all about that confusing time in your life when you're old enough to make your own decisions, but still unsure about almost everything. Love feels exciting, your future is hazy, your parents are more difficult to understand, and your friendships are taking on new meaning.
Prem Keetanu is a refreshing coming-of-age romance that knows when to make you laugh and when to take it easy. Veer Pahariya is easy on the charm, and Aafiya Sayed makes quite the debut, with their romance adding to the warmth, along with Aparshakti Khurana's comedic spark, Rakesh Bedi's lovable presence, relatable family dynamics, a memorable friendship, and catchy music - it's an entertaining film with a lot of heart. A warm, funny and entertaining theatrical watch.
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