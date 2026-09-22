/Prem Keetanu trailer: Veer Pahariya and Aparshakti Khurana caught in a chaotic love triangle - Watch

New Delhi: The trailer for the eagerly awaited romantic comedy Prem Keetanu has been released. The film, headlined by Veer Pahariya and Aparshakti Khurana alongside newcomer Aafiya Sayed, centres on love, confusion and a tangled equation between its three lead characters, with the trailer offering a first look at the chaotic love triangle at its core.
The story of the film is set across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR. The trailer follows Vishal (Veer Pahariya) as he makes his way through college life. He's portrayed as a classic backbencher, more interested in skipping lectures, staying out late and getting into the odd bit of trouble than in academics. Watch here:
The story turns romantic when Vishal falls for Suhani, played by Aafiya Sayed, but the equation shifts once Ranjeet (Aparshakti Khurana) enters the picture. Ranjeet, who appears to have fallen in love with Suhani, makes an effort to win over not just her but her family as well.
The competition between the two men soon results in a physical fight between Vishal and Ranjeet. In one scene, Vishal tells Suhani, "Tumhe toh dono laundo ko ghumana hai." The trailer closes with a nod to Majnu Bhai, Anil Kapoor's character from Welcome.
The film had earlier drawn attention over claims that it was linked to the 2024 Malayalam hit Premalu, with some reports describing it as an official adaptation. Veer Pahariya has since dismissed those claims, stating that Prem Keetanu is not a remake of the Malayalam film.
Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film also stars Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay in supporting roles. Prem Keetanu is set to release in theatres on October 2, where it will compete at the box office with Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Drishyam: The Conclusion.
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