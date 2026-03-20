Prime video 2026 slate: From Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli to Sidharth Malhotra’s VVAN, check full list of upcoming films & series

Mumbai: The streaming battle is set to get even more exciting this year as Amazon Prime Video unveils a long list of upcoming titles, promising viewers a packed year of web series, shows, and films across genres. From thrillers and crime dramas to romantic comedies and high-profile Bollywood projects, the platform's new slate suggests that movie buffs will have plenty of options to enjoy in the months ahead.



Hence, here's a look at some of the content to look forward to:



Web-series



1. Mess



Among the most talked-about upcoming web series is Mess, produced by Hrithik Roshan and Eshaan Roshan under HRX Films. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the show features Pratik Gandhi, Ranvir Shorey, and Gajraj Rao. The story revolves around a chaotic night when a group of robbers break into the house of a man with obsessive-compulsive disorder, only to realise they may not be the ones in control.

2. Storm



Another intriguing title is Storm, created and directed by Ajitpal Singh. The series stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, and Saba Azad, among others. The show follows the lives of five women who become entangled in a dangerous web of secrets when a sustainable housing project turns into a deadly scam.

3. Matka King



The much-awaited Matka King, created by filmmaker Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, also features prominently in the line-up. Starring Vijay Varma and Kritika Kamra, the show tells the fictional story of a cotton trader in 1960s Mumbai who introduces a gambling game called Matka that quickly takes the city by storm.



4. Welcome to Khoya Mahal



Another interesting project is Welcome to Khoya Mahal, created by Konkona Sen Sharma and Jaydeep Sarkar. The series stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Barun Sobti, and Aparna Sen.

5. Raakh



The crime thriller Raakh, starring Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre, follows the investigation into the disappearance of two teenagers that triggers a nationwide manhunt and uncovers disturbing truths.



Other web series announced include Lukkhe, starring Raashi Khanna, which dives into Punjab's rap music scene while exploring the dark world of drugs, as well as Tax Department Story, featuring Ravi Kishan and Aditya Rawal, focusing on a young revenue officer taking on a powerful white-collar criminal.

6. Carnaame - Badla Gear Palti Kismat



The platform also teased Carnaame - Badla Gear Palti Kismat, a crime thriller about four friends who steal cars to escape debt, and Rafoo, starring Maniesh Paul and Angira Dhar, which blends romance and comedy in an unusual living arrangement between a singer, his ex-wife and her mother.

On the film front, Prime Video also revealed several upcoming titles. 'Don't Be Shy,' produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, follows a young woman whose perfectly planned life begins to spiral out of control.



Another major release is System, a courtroom drama directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and starring Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, and Ashutosh Gowariker.

Meanwhile, VVAN, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, promises a supernatural story about a man who awakens a divine force after entering a forbidden forest.

The line-up also includes Raftaar, starring Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, which explores ambition and ethics in India's booming ed-tech industry.

Other films announced include 'Nayyi Navelli,' starring Yami Gautam, Kuku Ki Kundli, featuring Bhuvan Bam and Wamiqa Gabbi, and VIBE, directed by and starring Kunal Kemmu alongside Preity Zinta.