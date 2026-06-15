/Pritam & Pedro Trailer Out: Rajkumar Hirani’s debut web series promises quirky mystery thriller

On creating the show, Rajkumar Hirani in a press note said, "What excited me most about this story was the relationship at its heart. Pritam and Pedro come from completely different worlds and see life very differently, but they are forced into a journey together. I've always been drawn to stories about people, their contradictions, their vulnerabilities and the unexpected relationships they form along the way. This series allowed us to explore all of that while having a lot of fun with the world and characters."