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Pritam & Pedro Trailer Out: Rajkumar Hirani’s debut web series promises quirky mystery thriller

Pritam & Pedro Trailer Out: Rajkumar Hirani’s debut web series Pritam & Pedro teases a Goa-set mystery where an old-school cop and a tech whiz collide in a chaotic, twist-filled adventure.

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 08:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
Pritam & Pedro Trailer Out: Rajkumar Hirani’s debut web series promises quirky mystery thriller
Image Credit: (Image: file photo)

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