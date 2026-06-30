New Delhi: There's bad news in store for fans who were eagerly waiting for the much-loved 'Hera Pheri 3' to hit the screens. After Paresh Rawal's exit and comeback, now renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan, who directed the first two parts of the hit franchise has confirmed his exit from the movie. His announcement drops after producer Firoz Nadiadwala said the original director is not part of the project.
Firoz in his earlier interview with Variety India, had earlier said that Priyadarshan was not part of the third installment. Reacting to the development, Priyadarshan told Hindustan Times, "What Feroze has said is true. I am not associated with Hera Pheri 3 at present. To the best of my knowledge, Hera Pheri 3 will never hit the screen due to lots of legal issues and personal conflicts. Whether I am involved or not is unimportant."
Producer Firoz Nadiadwala recently told Variety India, "No, Priyadarshan is not part of it. Things are on track and moving in the right direction."
For the uninitiated, Hera Pheri 3 faced several roadblocks ever since it was announced. From casting issues to music rights. Priyadarshan in his previous interview with ETimes, had reacted to the music rights issue which was complicated. He said, "Certain people said they have the rights to the film, while others claimed rights to the music."
Adding further about Bhushan Kumar claiming the ownership of Hera Pheri 3's music rights. When asked whether the movie would go into production this year, the filmmaker said, 'Definitely not this year.'
Hera Pheri - the first film in the hit comedy franchise was directed by Priyadarshan while the second film was directed by Neeraj Vora. The first film of the series was the remake of the Malayalam film 'Ramji Rao Speaking' while the second film's central plot takes inspiration from 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels'.
The series stars Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The third installment was announced last year.
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