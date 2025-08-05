New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra has a massive fan following across continents. Amid buzz around her Bollywood comeback, speculation about her collaboration with maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB) started doing the rounds. However, here's what we know so far about the buzz.

Priyanka Chopra To Reunite With Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle and dropped a throwback video of her song ‘Ram Chahe Leela Chahe’ from Ramleela. The actor penned a note: "When Sanjay Sir came to me with this song, it was a complicated decision, but he, as a filmmaker has always inspired me. His creative mind, his nostalgic stories usually over incredible food, the conversations of art and music to dance.. the beauty of the yesteryears but also what the future holds. And then he played the song.. and I knew I was her.

Under Sanjay sir’s guidance, Ravi Varman’s cinematography shone, and Vishnu Devas choreography was magic. Him and I would rehearse during lunch breaks every day to perfect the dance sequences.

This brings back such great memories.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela | 2013"

PeeCee also thanked the choreographer Ravi Varman and Vishnu Devas for the guidance and revealed that she rehearse the dance with Vishnu Devas during lunchbreaks too. This post created led to the speculation about SLB and PC reuniting soon for any future projects.

But, well-placed industry source shares, “Priyanka Chopra Jonas just happened to post a throwback video of her song Ram Chahe Leela. While Priyanka and Sanjay Leela Bhansali share a great fondness and mutual respect for each other’s work, there is absolutely no truth to the speculation of them collaborating at this point in time.”

So, turns out the desi girl is not joining forces with SLB for a project as of now.

Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood Comeback

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has returned to India to resume shooting for SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29 starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. All eyes are set on this mega project as this will be Priyanka's comeback vehicle in Indian cinema after 2019 release 'The Sky Is Pink'.