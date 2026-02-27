Priyanka Chopra excited about SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi', 'have been filming it for 14 months', actress reveals on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Washington: Global icon Priyanka Chopra opened up about her return to the Indian cinema and was all praise for the director SS Rajamouli at her recent appearance in the talk show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Friday.

Priyanka is set to return in Indian cinema with the movie 'Varanasi' directed by SS Rajamouli starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

The actress expressed her excitement about her return to the Indian movies with SS Rajamouli who she describes as "one of the India's talented directors."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

While talking to host Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka said, "I haven't done an Indian movie in 6-7 years. I am now doing a movie called Varanasi and it is directed by SS Rajamouli who is one of India's most amazing and talented directors. It's gonna be an adventure, I am very excited about it. We have shot it in Imax format and we have been filming it for 14 months."

The 'Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' shared the clip from the episode on their X handle.

Last year, SS Rajamouli announced the title of the film and introduced the character of Mahesh Babu who seen riding an ox while holding a trishul in his hands. The actor is set to play the role of Rudhra in the film. Priyanka will play the role of Mandakini in the film. The movie is expected to release in April, 2027.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was recently seen in the film 'The Bluff'. Set in the Cayman Islands, the film consists of high-octane action, with Priyanka taking on intense sword and gun sequences opposite Karl Urban.

'The Bluff,' is directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film was released on Prime Video on February 25.