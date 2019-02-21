Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar's 'The Sky Is Pink' to release on this date

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra and multi-talented actor cum director Farhan Akhtar's 'The Sky Is Pink' has finally got a release date and the fans can't be more excited. The film is helmed by 'Margarita With A Straw' fame director Shonali Bose.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the release date details. He wrote: “Release date finalised... #TheSkyIsPink to release on 11 Oct 2019... Stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim... Directed by Shonali Bose... Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films.”

This will be Priyanka's first Hindi movie after marriage with international star Nick Jonas. She was last seen in Prakash Jha's 2016 release 'Jai Gangaajal'. Well, she was set to star in Salman Khan's ambitious venture 'Bharat' but had to leave it midway due to personal reasons.

Coming back to 'The Sky Is Pink', the movie also stars 'Dangal' actress Zaira Wasim in a pivotal role. "October" writer Juhi Chaturvedi has penned the dialogues for the venture.

The film is a love story of the parents of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. It will be produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films.

