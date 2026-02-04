Priyanka Chopra hints at ‘Don 3’ and ‘Krrish 4’ ahead of much-awaited ‘Varanasi’

New Delhi: Acclaimed filmmaker S S Rajamouli has confirmed that his much-anticipated pan-Indian magnum opus ‘Varanasi’, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the lead, will release worldwide on April 7, 2027.

The director announced the release date by unveiling a poster on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, writing, “April 7th, 2027… #VARANASI.” Mahesh Babu echoed the same message on his own timeline, further fuelling excitement among fans.

Priyanka Chopra Marks Return to Indian Cinema

Adding to the buzz, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to make her long-awaited return to Indian cinema with Varanasi, co-starring opposite Mahesh Babu. The actress, who attended the film’s trailer launch in India last year, recently spoke candidly about her comeback after several successful Hollywood projects.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Priyanka opened up about transitioning between Hollywood and the Indian film industries and how the differing filmmaking cultures influence her work as an actor.

‘You Have to Immerse Yourself Completely’

Reflecting on her experience working across industries, Priyanka said, “I think that the culture of filmmaking is very different in Hollywood versus how we work in India, and you have to pivot your brain. So I can divide my brain into two. I don't think there is a world in which you bring a lesson from there, here, or vice versa. I think you have to like immerse yourself into..."

She added that an actor’s journey is guided by the director’s vision, regardless of geography. “And I believe, anyway, an actor's journey is through a director's vision, whether it was Ilya in heads of state or any other work that I've done abroad, all filmmakers in Hindi cinema or television cinema. I think you just have to go into every film set with, you know, the originality of whatever you're going to receive from the set. But I'm so happy to be coming back and you know, making this movie in India, because if there was any other, any way to come back into India, because if there was any other, any way to come back into Indian cinema, it was this,” she noted.

Hints at ‘Don 3’ and ‘Krrish 4’?

With Priyanka officially back on an Indian film set after nearly six years, speculation naturally arose about possible returns to her popular franchises ‘Don’ and ‘Krrish’.

Addressing the rumours, the actress said cautiously, “I don’t know if I can talk about either of them at all.”

Her response prompted Mahesh Babu to jokingly remark, “Then there’s something happening.”

She also shared her joy at dancing again for Varanasi, adding,

“My favourite part was getting to dance again haven't done in any of my Hollywood productions. I was really excited to be able to do that."

What’s Next for Priyanka Chopra

While Varanasi is still about a year away from its theatrical release, Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in her Hollywood project ‘The Bluff’, which is scheduled to premiere on OTT platforms on February 25, 2026.