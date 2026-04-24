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NewsEntertainmentMoviesPriyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu’s ‘Varanasi’ to debut at Comic Con Mexico 2026 with global showcase
VARANASI

Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu’s ‘Varanasi’ to debut at Comic Con Mexico 2026 with global showcase

SS Rajamouli's epic film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is set for its first major global showcase at Comic Con Experience (CCXP) Mexico 2026.

|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 07:35 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu’s ‘Varanasi’ to debut at Comic Con Mexico 2026 with global showcase(Source: Movie posters)

Mumbai: Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli is all set to take a major cinematic leap with his much-awaited project 'Varanasi', which is slated for release next year.
 
Headlined by Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, 'Varanasi' has already generated immense buzz among fans and industry watchers alike.
 
 Taking this excitement to the global stage, 'Varanasi' is set to make an international appearance at Comic Con Experience Mexico 2026. The film will be showcased through an exclusive panel scheduled for April 24 at the Thunder Stage, marking a significant milestone in its journey toward worldwide audiences.

Producer SS Karthikeya will present a special segment titled "Varanasi to the World," offering attendees a unique glimpse into the film, the makers confirmed in a statement.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to receive Global Vanguard Honor at Gold Gala 2026 in Los Angeles
 
The presentation will also feature an exclusive video message from the filmmaker SS Rajamouli himself, along with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage. The session will conclude with a live interaction, giving fans a rare opportunity to engage directly and experience the vision behind one of India's biggest cinematic spectacles.
 
Notably, the first glimpse of 'Varanasi' was unveiled at the Trailer Festival at Le Grand Rex, Europe's largest iconic screen, where it drew an electrifying response, with audiences erupting into applause, cheers, and whistles from the very first frame.
 
Adding to the buzz, Mahesh Babu's powerful look as Rudhra, Prithviraj Sukumaran's intense first look as Kumbha, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas's commanding avatar as Mandakini from Varanasi have already been revealed, sending social media into a frenzy.
 
Last year, SS Rajamouli announced the title of the film and introduced the character of Mahesh Babu, who was seen riding an ox while holding a trishul in his hands.
 
The movie is set to hit theatres on April 7, 2027. 

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