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  • /Priyanka Chopra’s first look in 'Varanasi' out: SS Rajamouli unveils fierce avatar as Mandakini

Priyanka Chopra’s first look in 'Varanasi' out: SS Rajamouli unveils fierce avatar as Mandakini

The makers of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming globe-trotting epic Varanasi have revealed a dramatic, warrior-inspired first look of Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini, ahead of the film's April 2027 release.

Published: Jul 18, 2026, 11:59 AM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 11:59 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra’s first look in 'Varanasi' out: SS Rajamouli unveils fierce avatar as Mandakini
Image Credit: @varanasimovie/instagram

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