Priyanka Chopra’s Varanasi to feature major Ramayana sequence, SS Rajamouli shares big update

New Delhi: One of the most anticipated Indian films, Varanasi, directed by S. S. Rajamouli, has sparked massive excitement following its first glimpse unveiling at the Trailer Festival at Le Grand Rex, Europe’s largest and most iconic cinema screen.

Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is already being touted as a landmark cinematic spectacle.

Comic Con Mexico 2026: Varanasi Expands International Reach

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The film further strengthened its international presence with an appearance at Comic Con Experience Mexico 2026. Producer S. S. Karthikeya emphasised the cultural parallels between India and Mexico during the event.

He noted, "There are lot of similarities that we have seen like even the lot of comics or the stories of the film coming out from Mexico are drawn from their history from the Aztec or the Mayan civilization, and in India we really get inspired by our epics by Ramayana or the Mahabharat. In Varanasi, we have 20 minutes of Ramayana, so culturally there is lot of similarities between Latin American audience and American audience. Going in the city of Mexico and meeting people is so welcoming and I find same kind of warmth in my city in my country, and the food, even the spice I don’t think I can get that spice from anywhere else apart from India and when I come to Mexico and also the family values that you kind of hear the Mexicans hold I find that also very similar, and the family values is very integral part significant in the story of Varanasi and I feel there are lot of factors people will relate to, and enjoy the film."

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Karthikeya revealed that Varanasi itself includes a 20-minute segment inspired by the Ramayana, adding that shared values such as family bonds, culinary traditions, and warmth in hospitality create a strong cultural bridge. He expressed confidence that Latin American audiences would find the film highly relatable.

First Looks Ignite Social Media Frenzy

The makers have already unveiled striking character looks, amplifying anticipation across social media.

Mahesh Babu appears in a powerful avatar as Rudhra, while Prithviraj Sukumaran takes on an intense role as Kumbha. Priyanka Chopra Jonas commands attention as Mandakini, with each reveal fueling excitement among fans nationwide.

With expectations soaring, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

Budget Buzz and Kapil Sharma Show Moment

The film’s massive scale also became a topic of discussion when Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma.

During the episode, Kapil humorously questioned whether her presence had contributed to the reported ₹1300 crore budget. Priyanka acknowledged the scale without revealing her fee, playfully engaging in banter as Kapil joked about whether the budget was being spent on filmmaking or job creation.

She responded in jest to speculation about her paycheck, keeping the conversation light while subtly confirming the film’s enormous budget.

Also Read | SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' Film Budget Shot To Rs 1300 Cr Due To Priyanka Chopra's Fee? Actress Responds To Kapil Sharma

About Varanasi

Varanasi is described as a Telugu epic sci-fi action-adventure, written by V. Vijayendra Prasad, who also co-wrote the screenplay.

Backed by a powerhouse team and a stellar cast, the film is shaping up to be one of the biggest Indian cinematic ventures ever mounted, with global audiences eagerly awaiting its release.